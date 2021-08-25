Buena Vista ready to get back on the field for first time since 2019

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Buena Vista football is a week and a half away from their season opener. It'll be their first game since November 9th of 20-19 because of the pandemic.

Grant Mollring is entering his 5th year as the head coach of BVU. The Beavers went 3-7 in 2019, including 1-7 in the American Rivers Conference to finish seventh. The team has experience with seven starters back on offense and nine starters back on defense. That experience also includes six starters back for their extra Covid-year. BVU hasn't had a winning season since 2008, but they feel like they have the talnt to compete with the top of the conference.

"Our Expectations for our program are always high, we want to compete for a conference title, we want to make the jump into that top level of the teams in the ARC," said Mollring. "We feel like we have the depth and talent to do it. We just have to perform on a consistent basis and take care of the things that we can control and stay healthy, that's always the big bonus in football. The expectations are that this is going to be a good year for us and we want to hold those expectations true."

"We've been looking forward to thses games all year, all summer, all year last year," said senior John Corcoran. "So I think that we're going to come out ready to play and we're going to have a lot of energy, a lot of focus. It's going to be fun."

The fun starts for Buena Vista on September fourth when the Beavers host Gustavus Adolphus. Kickoff is at 6:00 PM in Storm Lake.