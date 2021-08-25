Cedar County Sheriffs Office seeking suspect after pursuit

CEDAR COUNTY, Nebraska (KTIV) - The Cedar County Sheriff's Office is seeking a suspect involved in a pursuit Tuesday evening.

According to a press release at 5:30 pm Tuesday the Cedar County, Nebraska Sheriffs Office was informed of a pursuit of a blue vehicle that began in South Dakota.

Cedar County Deputies joined the pursuit west of Wynot on Highway 12 at 571 Avenue.

They were able to bring the vehicle to a stop using a spike strip.

The female passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody and taken to the Cedar County Jail.

The male driver of the vehicle took off on foot into the cornfield and was not found after an extensive search of the area.

He was identified as Nathan Murphree of Yankton, South Dakota, and is described as 6 foot tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and hair.

Murphree was last seen wearing only red shorts.

The Cedar County Sheriffs Office says they do not believe Murphree is a threat to the public, but ask if anyone sees them to immediately call 911 and do not approach him.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Yankton County Sheriff's Office, Dixon County Sheriff's Office, Dakota County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska Game and Parks, Nebraska State Patrol, and Cedar County Emergency Management.

They also added that both aircraft and K-9's were used in the search.