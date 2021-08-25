Chances of strong to severe storms increasing for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Nothing has really changed in our weather pattern meaning more warm and humid weather is on the way along with chances of thunderstorms.

We could see some thunderstorms across Siouxland into the nighttime hours, a few of which could be a little strong with lows in the upper 60s.

More storms will be a possibility again on Thursday with the best chances being early in the day with more redeveloping later in the day.

The storms that try to develop later will have the capability of putting down some hail and gusty winds and those could last into the nighttime hours with highs on Thursday in the upper 80s.

Friday will give us a slight chance of storms on what will be another warm day with highs near 90.

Saturday is also going to top out near 90 and as a cold front moves in, some strong storms may again develop with the best chances happening later in the day.

I'll have the latest on the chances of severe storms tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.