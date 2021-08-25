Citizens pose concerns on how Woodbury County’s law enforcement center is being paid for by COVID funds

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Construction on the new law enforcement center in Woodbury County is moving forward, but discussions continue around how it's being paid.

Tuesday, labor and community leaders addressed the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors alleging the misappropriation of COVID Recovery Funds to cover the county's new law enforcement center.

Originally, voters agreed to pay for the center following a bond vote in 2020. But the cost went up during the pandemic.

Board members say they were within their rights to use COVID funds to build the new facility, because of an increase in building material costs. But community leaders say those funds should have been used elsewhere, and the board should have used local labor.

"I think what you've done to the community, what you've done to the people of Woodbury County and the workers here that want to work, that don't want to sit at home and collect unemployment. The workers that are going out and getting vaccinated, so we can work in the hospitals and the health clinics and the places that really matter to our community. That's what we want to do, is help our community. That's all we got in mind. And what did we get, what did we get out of it. We got shut out," said Ernie Colt, a business representative for the Local 948 Carpenters Union.

Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Matthew Ung said outside contractors were used because they offered the lowest bid for construction. Ung accused the union of spreading false information about the project. He says the COVID relief money was used appropriately.

"The reality is that money's been borrowed and to go back on the project, as some are suggesting, would not only result in lost funds and sub-costs, but also result in breach of contract with our contractor right now," said Ung.

Initially delayed because of the pandemic, ground has now been broken on the L-E-C project.

The Chairman of the Woodbury County Law enforcement center authority predicts it will be completed sometime in 2023.