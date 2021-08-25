Fugitive taken into custody after pursuit, accident in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals was arrested in Sioux City Wednesday after attempting to flee law enforcement, leading to an accident.

At about 1:30 p.m., Sioux City Police and U.S. Marshals checked a residence on 18th Street for a subject with a federal warrant for his arrest.

Officers say they saw the wanted person, identified as 32-year-old Gerry Patterson of Sioux City, get into a car being driven by another person. Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle, but it refused to yield to officers and attempted to elude them.

At 18th and Summit Street, police say the fleeing car ran a stop sign and was struck by another vehicle not involved in the pursuit. The collision caused the fleeing car to lose control and strike a car that was parked in the 1800 block of Summit Street.

Both the wanted fugitive and the driver, who has been identified as 38-year-old Vanessa Perez of Sioux City, were taken into custody after their car was disabled due to the accident.

Patterson was arrested on warrants relating to probation violations on weapons and kidnapping charges. While Perez is expected to face eluding and traffic charges when she is released from medical care due to minor injuries she received in the crash. Perez is also being investigated for possibly being under the influence of drugs while driving.

There were two people in the vehicle that struck Perez and Patterson's vehicle during the pursuit, the female driver and her child. Police say both were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.