German show traces Nazi-era artists’ success after the war

BERLIN (AP) — A new show examining how some of the Nazis’ favorite visual artists were able to successfully continue their work in postwar Germany is set to open in Berlin this week. The exhibition, which opens Friday at the German Historical Museum, traces the careers and works of many who figured on a list of “Divinely Gifted” artists, compiled in 1944 on behalf of Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels. Despite the aspired new beginning after the end of World War II in 1945, and an official break with Nazi traditions and ideology, many were allowed to pursue their careers for decades. They received lucrative commissions from government, industry and church organizations, taught at art academies and were represented at exhibitions.