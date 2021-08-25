Health officials say nearly 80% of Iowans hospitalized due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - In the last few weeks, Iowa and most of the country has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. The Iowa Department of Public Health says a majority of the 396 Iowans currently hospitalized are unvaccinated.

The IDPH says as of Aug. 25, 79% of Iowans hospitalized with a primary COVID-19 diagnosis are not vaccinated, while 86% of patients in the ICU were not vaccinated before becoming infected. This means over 300 of the current hospitalizations and 85 of the ICU cases are unvaccinated.

Officials say the hospitalization rate is the highest among middle age to older adults, with 87% of those hospitalized above the age of 40. Children under the age of 18 account for 2% of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“We have many tools we need to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and the single most important tool we have is the vaccine, which is highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death. For anyone who was waiting for the assurance of full FDA authorization, I urge you to schedule your appointment today,” said Iowa Department of Public Health interim director Kelly Garcia.

Back in November 2020, Iowa was reporting record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations, with over 1,500 total hospitalizations being reported in the state at one time.

