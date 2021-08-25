Man wanted in Omaha shooting death of woman arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say they’ve arrested a Blair man suspected of killing a woman in a shooting Sunday night. Police say officers found 28-year-old Brandon Boone on Wednesday morning and arrested him. Boone is charged in a warrant with first-degree murder and weapons counts in the Sunday night shooting death of 29-year-old Jamie Nau of Omaha. Police say officers called to 83rd and Miami streets found Nau outside a home with gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.