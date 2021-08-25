Mexico: President foe who fled allegedly got $500,000 bribe

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Mexico say an opposition politician who fled the country over the weekend allegedly took a $525,000 bribe. The Attorney General’s Office outlined the accusation that led it to try to obtain an arrest warrant fort former presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya of the conservative National Action Party. Anaya has said he is the victim of political persecution. The prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that evidence indicates the former head of the state-owned oil company had received bribe money from the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. The former oil head has told prosecutors he gave $525,000 to Anaya, then a legislator, to vote in favor of an energy reform bill that opened the industry to the private sector.