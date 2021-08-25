Northeast Community College adds apprenticeship program

NORFOLK, Ne. (KTIV) - Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska, is now offering an apprenticeship program to help students get experience working in the real world.

Program leaders say they currently have registered apprenticeship programs developed for certified nursing assistants and help desk technicians. But they are working on developing others.

They say this program will be able to help multiple groups of students, but there is one they say it will work well for.

"It works really well for our adult learners who maybe can not take off time to go and do a traditional school setting, they still need to have that job. So this is another way that we're serving those individuals better and offering them another path to get the education that they need," said Kim Andersen, Youth Registered Apprenticeship Coordinator at Northeast Community College.

Andersen also said the program will be great for high school students, too, because it can help them find opportunities to work in northeast Nebraska.