Northeast Community College administrators say new mask mandate is due to college being extra cautious

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Northeast Community College was scheduled to start off the school year encouraging mask use, but not requiring it.

But the situation has changed. Students and staff must now wear masks inside all school buildings on all campuses.

Administrators say they receive new information from the Department of Health and Human Services every week, and the numbers are trending in a direction that raises concerns. They are being extra cautious because they want to stay in person for classes.

"Students do not want to go to school online so they're willing to wear the mask to make sure that doesn't happen and to limit the spread. We've received some feedback from students, they don't want to wear a mask. But they see it as an inconvenience, not something that is going to stop them from learning," said Dr. Leah Barrett, The college's President.

Dr. Barrett says the mask guidelines apply to everyone, vaccinated or not.