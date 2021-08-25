Pentagon: US troops must get their COVID-19 vaccines ASAP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Military service members must immediately begin to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says in a memo Wednesday, ordering service leaders to “impose ambitious timelines for implementation.” Now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the Pentagon is adding it to the list of required shots troops must get as part of their military service. And according to Pentagon data, more than 800,000 service members have yet to get their shots.