Sioux City man found guilty of first-degree murder in stabbing death of another man

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A jury has found Michael Landrum of Sioux City guilty of stabbing another man, causing his death.

Landrum was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder, attempted murder and willful injury.

Following a stabbing on Sept. 11, 2020, 54-year-old Landrum was charged with the death of Salahadin Adem, along with stabbing and wounding Natasha Drappeaux.

The stabbing happened during a party at a residence in Sioux City on Nebraska Street. Police say it happened after Landrum accused Adem and Drappeaux of taking his phone. Landrum then reportedly left the party, returned with a knife and stabbed both victims several times, killing Adem.

A sentencing date has not yet been sentenced for Landrum.

