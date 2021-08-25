Staying warm and muggy with more storms on the horizon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As a front sweeps through the area this morning, we will look at some slightly cooler air make its way into Siouxland.



Still, we will be expecting highs in the mid to upper 80s with a fair amount of humidity remaining in place.



Today does look dry with partly cloudy skies overhead.



It will be a bit breezy too behind that front with northeast winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour in the afternoon.



As we head into the nighttime hours, thunderstorm chances return with the better chance after midnight.



Those storms carry into our Thursday morning and we could see a storm or two get strong.



There may be a break in the middle of our Thursday before more scattered thunderstorms develop late in the day into the overnight.



A few storms will again be possible Friday with temperatures remaining hot through Saturday.



More on those storm chances on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.