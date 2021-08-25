Warm river temperatures pose issues to Sioux City water treatment

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Low levels on the Missouri River due to ongoing drought conditions pose an issue to water treatment for Sioux City.

The river currently sits at just under 12 feet, according to the National Weather Service. The flood stage is at 30 feet.

Sioux City relies on the river water for public use. Thankfully, the river isn't low enough to affect the city wells. However, the warm water temperature can be an issue.

"Water temperature can have an impact on the treatment of the water and water quality and trying to balance warm water temperatures and high flows that we have been seeing, especially in the mornings, and the addition of chlorine is probably the biggest impact, " said Brad Puetz, Sioux City's Director of Water and Underground Utilities.

Puetz said, in his career, he has not heard of a time where Sioux City had to ask residents to conserve water due to low well levels.