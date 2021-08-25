Industrial company proposing the relocation of Woodbury County’s oldest cemetery

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV)- The oldest cemetery in Woodbury County may be getting a new location. An industrial company is proposing moving and re-entering the roughly 1,300 people buried at Woodbury Township Cemetery.

The cemetery is located in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, off Old Highway 75, surrounded by an industrial site that has now landlocked the burial grounds on all sides.

The industrial company Brickworks North America, which surrounds the gravesite, is offering to pay for the relocation of the cemetery, but not all residents in Sergeant Bluff are on board with the relocation of their loved ones.

Since 1854 the Woodbury Township Cemetery has been the final resting place for over 1,300 local residents. The land originally started as a single burial plot for the Holman family, who were the original operators of Holman Bricks in the late 1800s.

The family expanded the plot to allow more families in the area to lay their loved ones to rest. And in the late 1800s it became the official burial ground for the Woodbury Township. The Woodbury Township board is still active today, and with the cemetery at capacity, they face the controversial decision of moving.

"So the offer that was made by Brickworks, and it was to pay for the construction of a new cemetery, the donation of over 10 acres of land, and they would also pay to have every burial site relocated which would include a licensed contractor, a disinterment permit, a court order of course, and a supervision of a funeral director," said Joe Hanson, General Council for Brickworks North America.

The cemetery is taken care of by volunteers from throughout the community, including several members of the Woodbury Township Board. The Township has selected a small committee to get the communities input on the proposal.

Brickworks is proposing the cemetery be moved approximately 1,000 feet, north of South Ridge Road. The process of relocating would take between 6 and 12 months, according to officials at Brickworks.

The proposed new cemetery would encompass over ten acres and include 5,500 burial sites.

Brickworks says all plots from the old cemetery would be carefully preserved and in the same layout. New additions include an area dedicated to veterans and their families, as well as a crematorium ceremony center.

Not all community members of Sergeant Bluff are on board with the relocation of their loved ones, however. With many members of the community taking to social media to advocate for the ones that have passed.

"My connection is I have my mother buried here. She was buried here in 2005, she was a longtime teacher of the Sergeant Bluff Community School District before she passed away at the age of 49 from brain cancer. This was the final resting place my mother chose. She knew there was a brickyard surrounding it, but she still chose this place and this is where she wanted to be in the community, and she would not want to be moved," said Brittni Benscoter, a resident of Sergeant Bluff.

The Woodbury Township Cemetery Expansion Committee will hold a meeting at the Sergeant Bluff Museum on Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. The committee will hold another meeting on Sept. 2 at 12 p.m. Those meetings will provide information and accept feedback from the community.