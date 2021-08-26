4 candidates running for Sioux City City Council this upcoming election

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The list of candidates who have filed to run for Sioux City's City Council has been finalized.

According to city officials, four people have filed for the election set for Nov. 11, 2021. They are Dan Moore, Alex Watters, Ike Rayford and Matthew O'Kane.

Three seats will be open for this coming November election. Both Moore and Watters are looking to be reelected to their seats, while Councilman Pete Groetken will not be seeking reelection.

The two newcomers are Rayford and O'Kane. Rayford is the President of Sioux City's NAACP Chapter.