A look at the nursing data for all three Siouxland states

All three Siouxland states are struggling with a nursing shortage in some capacity.

Iowa

The Iowa Board of Nursing did a survey to determine if the state had a nursing shortage:

35.7 percent of those surveyed said the shortage was moderate

35.9 percent said great

19.4 percent said extremely

8.9 percent said slight

The top three challenges according to respondents were finding qualified candidates, turnover and attrition, and the ability to hire new employees.

Nebraska

According to the Nebraska Center for Nursing, there are six counties in the state with no registered nurses, and six counties with only one registered nurse. However, none of those are in Siouxland.

Their data reports 58% of Nebraska nurses are employed in Nebraska hospitals, and 2% of the state's RN's are unemployed.

The center reports a statewide shortage is expected to continue through 2025. The projected numbers for 2025 show a shortage of 340 nurses in Northeast Nebraska.

South Dakota

From 2015 to 2016, about 1,700 registered nurses left South Dakota, according to the state nursing board. Last year, more than 2,500 nurses dropped out of the state workforce.

Fourteen percent of the state's nurses live in the southeastern portion of South Dakota.

When it comes to recruiting, the state is at a disadvantage because the median pay is the lowest in the nation, according to federal labor data.