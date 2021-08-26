UPDATE: Children located, AMBER Alert cancelled

UPDATE:

The AMBER Alert issued for three children in South Dakota has been cancelled. Authorities say they children have been located. No other information is available.

Previous:

PIERRE, S.D. (SUBMITTED) - South Dakota has issued an AMBER Alert for three children taken from Rosebud, on Wednesday, August 25th.

Jace, Altine and Marvin Dubray Jr. were forcibly taken from a carnival in Rosebud, SD at approximately 10:00 pm on the night of August 25th, 2021 by their non-custodial father. Another child who was with them managed to get away in the early morning hours of August 26th and reported that the father was under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances and threatening to harm the remaining three children. They are believed to be traveling around south central South Dakota in the white Town and Country van with South Dakota plates. The children are believed to be endangered.

Child Description:

Altine Dubray, 11 yrs. old (photo unavailable)

Native American female, 5’3”, 100 lbs., brown eyes, brown hair – worn short

Wearing gray shorts and a green shirt

Child Description:

Marvin Dubray Jr., 12 yrs. old (photo unavailable)

Native American male, 5’3”, 138 lbs., brown eyes, brown hair - worn short

Wearing green/gray shorts and a red hoodie

Child Description:

Jace Dubray, 6 yrs. old (photo unavailable)

Native American male, brown eyes, brown hair – worn short hair

Wearing neon green shorts and a Batman shirt

Suspect Description:

Marvin Dubray Sr., 37 yrs. old

Native American male, 6’0”, heavy set build, brown eyes, black hair

Suspect Vehicle Description:

White Chrysler Town and Country van, with a blue hood, partial SD license plate WQ 35

If you have seen these children, the suspect or vehicle, call 605-856-2282 immediately.