Around Siouxland: Firefighter Combat Challenge in Sioux Center, IA

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Firefighter Combat Challenge is coming to Sioux Center, Iowa this September.

This challenge, first set-up years ago to encourage firefighter fitness, is a competition where you have to go through several firefighter-themed obstacles.

The challenges consist of:

A high-rise "hose pack" carry, where you have to carry a 42 pound hose to the top of a tower.

A hose hoist where a 42 pound hose has to be brought up a raised platform.

A forcible entry challenge utilize a chopping simulator.

A hose advance where the competitor has to negotiate a 140' course without missing or knocking over any delineator, all the while carrying a hose.

A victim rescue exercise where a mannequin must be lifted and dragged backwards a distance of 100 feet.

The event takes place in Sioux Center on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, with practice available on Sept. 2. You can learn more and register for the event here.