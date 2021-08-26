Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Emmet County
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY…
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has expanded the
* Flood Watch to include a portion of northwest Iowa, including the
following area, Emmet.
* Until 7 AM CDT Friday.
* Though the area remains dry, locally heavy rainfall of 3 to 5
inches with locally higher amounts greater than 6 inches may lead
to isolated flash flooding mainly in urban areas, low water
crossings or small streams.
* Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour may lead to urban
flooding and ponding or running water in city streets causing some
travel issues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
