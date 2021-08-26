Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Emmet County

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY…

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has expanded the

* Flood Watch to include a portion of northwest Iowa, including the

following area, Emmet.

* Until 7 AM CDT Friday.

* Though the area remains dry, locally heavy rainfall of 3 to 5

inches with locally higher amounts greater than 6 inches may lead

to isolated flash flooding mainly in urban areas, low water

crossings or small streams.

* Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour may lead to urban

flooding and ponding or running water in city streets causing some

travel issues.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

