Former postal clerk pleads guilty in ID theft scheme

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida postal clerk has pleaded guilty to stealing mail and passport applications as part of an identify theft scheme. Court records say 31-year-old Jasmine Wynne pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and six other charges in Tampa federal court. An indictment says Wynne conspired with others at a St. Petersburg post office to defraud federally insured financial institutions. The indictment also charges Wynne with stealing restricted postal arrow keys and giving them to co-conspirators. The special master keys open mail collection boxes and banks of mailboxes at locations such as apartment complexes.