HAPPENING TODAY: Gov. Pete Ricketts discusses hospital staffing during COVID-19 pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is expected to discuss hospital staffing in his state Thursday afternoon.

The governor's news conference comes as Nebraska's veterans affairs agency is facing questions from a state lawmaker after it published job advertisements for nurses touting the fact that the state doesn't require its employees to get coronavirus vaccinations.

The ads on a state jobs website prominently note the lack of vaccination requirements for state employees, right after mentioning a $5,000 hiring bonus. In a separate mail advertisement, the state lists "No mandated COVID-19 vaccination" as one of the "many great benefits" of its nursing jobs.

State Sen. Carol Blood, of Bellevue, says she inquired about the ad after constituents with loved ones in Nebraska's state-run veterans homes brought it to her attention.