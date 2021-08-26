Inmate sentenced to life in prison for killing of 2 Anamosa prison workers

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thomas Woodard will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to our sister station KCRG, a judge sentenced Woodard on Thursday.

Woodard was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and attempt to commit murder in the deaths of two Anamosa prison workers.

Woodard pleaded guilty to all charges at a hearing earlier this month.

At the sentencing, he was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of Robert McFarland, and $150,000 in restitution to the estate of Lorena Schulte. Additionally, Woodard was ordered to pay more than $300 to Lori Mathis, another prison employee that was threatened during the failed prison escape attempt.

Investigators say Woodard and another inmate, Michael Dutcher, killed two workers at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in March.

Correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte both died in the attack.

Dutcher claims the killings were in self-defense and has pleaded not guilty.

He waived his right to a speedy trial.