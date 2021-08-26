Israeli PM to make case to Biden against Iran nuclear pact

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are set to hold their first face-to-face meeting as Israel’s new leader presses Biden to give up pursuit of reviving the Iran nuclear deal. Before the Thursday meeting at the White House, Bennett made clear the top priority of his first trip to the U.S. as prime minister is to persuade Biden not to return to the nuclear accord. Bennett argues that Iran has already advanced in its uranium enrichment, and that sanctions relief would give Iran more resources to back Israel’s enemies in the region.