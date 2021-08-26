Lakes Area News: Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation nearing fundraising goal for East Lake Okoboji Shore Protection Project

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - An organization has its eye on purchasing 2,000 feet of undeveloped shoreline on East Lake Okoboji in hopes of preserving it.

That organization is the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, and they are bumping up against a deadline to get the money raised to do that.

Abby Hade Terpstra, who is with the foundation, says they need to come up with $8.2 million by Labor Day. She says they have roughly a million of that left to raise yet.

”We are so appreciative of all of the support that we are getting from the community. We're down to the last million dollars of the $8.2 million price tag that we're shooting for. We're looking for more pledges to come in, more donations to come in for the property. We're also super excited to announce that in the last two weeks we have a challenge grant from the Andrea Waitt Carlson Foundation where they will match a donation. For every $2 a donor gives us, they will match another $$1 to that to help us meet our goal,” said Terpstra.

The land is adjacent to Elinor Bedell State Park. Terpstra says it's important the environmentally sensitive area be preserved.