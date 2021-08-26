N. Korean parliament to meet in Sept. over strained economy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea will convene parliament next month to discuss efforts to salvage an economy strained by pandemic border closures after decades of mismanagement and U.S.-led sanctions. State media didn’t mention any foreign policy discussions expected in the Sept. 28 meeting. Diplomacy with the United States is stalemated because the U.S. won’t ease sanctions in exchange for a partial surrender of North Korea’s nuclear capabilities. Leader Kim Jong Un has since pledged to bolster his nuclear program. But experts say Kim is facing perhaps the toughest moment of his nearly decade in power, with North Korea maintaining a coronavirus lockdown indefinitely and with no prospect in sight to end international sanctions.