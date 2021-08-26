North opens season with win over South Sioux; Boone Central/Newman Grove tops Norfolk Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL--
Boone Central/NG 39 Norfolk Catholic 17 F
SC North 25 South Sioux 7 F
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL--
Alta-Aurelia 3 Southeast Valley 0 F
Sheldon 2 Cherokee 0 F
Lutheran N'east 3 Elgin/Pope John 0 F
Sioux Center 2 George-Little Rock 0 F
Newell-Fonda 3 GT/RA 0 F
Crofton 3 Hartington-N'castle 0 F
Battle Creek 2 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 0 F
Sheldon 2 Le Mars 0 F
Sidney 2 MVAO/COU 0 F
Lincoln Southwest 3 Norfolk 0 F
Emmetsburg 3 Pocahontas Area 0 F
Boyden-Hull 2 Rock Valley 0 F
Boyden-Hull 2 Sioux Center 0 F
Hinton 3 Storm Lake 0 F
Ponca 3 Wayne 2 F
Boyden-Hull 2 West Lyon 0 F
Logan-Magnolia 3 West Monona 1 F
Sheldon 2 Western Christian 0 F
Westwood 3 Akron-Westfield 1 F