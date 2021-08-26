PHOTOS: National Dog Day

(KTIV) - Here's to man's best friend: Thursday is National Dog Day!

It's celebrated every Aug. 26 and encourages people to share their lives with dogs of all breeds, both our pets and those who work to save lives and help others.

How we up at Signal Hill decided to celebrate today is by creating a slideshow of dog pictures submitted to us by our viewers.

If you have a picture you'd like to share with us, you can email it to connect@ktiv.com. You might just see it here or on the air.