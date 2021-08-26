Skip to Content

PHOTOS: National Dog Day

Bella the beagle, submitted Annette Sweisberger
Bella the Beagle. Photo submitted by Annette Sweisberger.
Carl loves riding in a car, Brenda Carrigan
Carl enjoying riding around in the car with the top down. Photo submitted by Brenda Carrigan.
Dixie and Tootsie playing the role of Lady and the Tramp
Dixie and Tootsie playing reenacting a famous scene from "Lady and the Tramp." Photo submitted by Marci Henshaw.
Beck the German Shepherd, Randy Benton
Beck the German Shepherd. Photo submitted by Randy Benton.
Lola, Brian Hellickson
Lola. Photo submitted by Brian Hellickson.
Josey Jay Powder Pants Kennedy, the English Labrador
This is Josey Jay Powder Pants Kennedy, an English Labrador. Submitted by Christa Kennedy.
Austrailian Shepherd, Duke
Australian Shepherd Duke. Submitted by Jennifer Doerr.
Scotch, 11-month-old chocolate border collie
Scotch, an 11-month-old chocolate Border Collie. Submitted by Jillian Ortner.
Frenchie and Copper
Frenchie the Cocker Spaniel and Copper the Beagle. Submitted by Jacie Pyle.
Mylla, Ivonne Diaz
Mylla. Submitted by Ivonne Diaz.
Charlie, Kristin Paterson
Charlie. Submitted by Kristin Paterson.
Bear, 4-year-old English chocolate lab, Abbi Boutwell
Meet Bear, a 4-year-old English chocolate lab. Submitted by Abbi Boutwell.
Lucy submitted by Julie Huber
Lucy gnawing on a KTIV basketball. Submitted by Julie Huber.
Carol Ruden, dogs and cat
Carol Ruden's two dogs and cat hanging out.
Winnie, the Havanese Poodle, Dana Hansen
Dana Hansen's favorite picture of her havanese poodle.
Zeus and his favorite coyote. Submitted by Josh Schiff.
(KTIV) - Here's to man's best friend: Thursday is National Dog Day!

It's celebrated every Aug. 26 and encourages people to share their lives with dogs of all breeds, both our pets and those who work to save lives and help others.

How we up at Signal Hill decided to celebrate today is by creating a slideshow of dog pictures submitted to us by our viewers.

If you have a picture you'd like to share with us, you can email it to connect@ktiv.com. You might just see it here or on the air.

KTIV

