Second suspect in Lake Park murder case pleads not guilty

Last updated today at 9:05 am
Allison Marie Decker

SPIRIT LAKE, IA (KTIV) -- A woman charged with first-degree murder, along with theft and conspiracy, plead not guilty to all charges in connection to the murder of a Lake Park, Iowa woman.

Allison Decker, 26, is accused of killing Angel Bastman, 25. Bastman was found dead in her home on Dec. 22, 2020.

Justice Bernston, 24, pleaded not guilty to the murder count Tuesday, along with theft and conspiracy counts. Both Decker's and Berston's trials are scheduled to begin on Sept. 21.

Authorities have not said how Bastman died.

Both Decker and Bernston are being held on $1 million bonds.

