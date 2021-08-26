South Dakota AG pleads no contest to 2 counts in fatal crash

FORT PIERRE (AP) - A judge on Thursday ordered no jail time for South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in a crash that killed a pedestrian last year, instead fining him $500 on each of two misdemeanor counts.

Circuit Judge John Brown also ordered Ravnsborg to pay assorted court costs after the Republican entered no-contest pleas in the crash that killed Joseph Boever, 55, last September.

The judge also ordered Ravnsborg to “do a significant public service event” each year over the next five years near the date of Boever’s death, but he put that on hold after Ravnsborg’s attorney objected that it was not allowed by statute. Brown was to consider that argument and rule later.

Boever’s family members complained bitterly before Ravnsborg was sentenced that the law didn’t provide stiff enough punishment for the attorney general, whom they accused of arrogance ever since the crash that killed Boever.