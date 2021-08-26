South Dakota governor calling for AG to resign following plea agreement

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is calling for the state's attorney general, Jason Ravnsborg, to resign.

The news follows Ravnsborg's plea of "no contest" to charges against him, fatally striking a pedestrian, 55-year-old Joseph Boever along a rural South Dakota highway in September.

"With today's plea, Jason Ravnsborg's legal proceedings have concluded. Like many South Dakotans, I am not only disappointed in how this process was handled by prosecutors, but outraged at the result of today's plea hearing and sentencing," said Noem in a statement.

Noem went on to say if Ravnsborg does not resign, the legislature "can and should consider the articles of impeachment already brought in the House."

Ravnsborg avoided a trial by taking a plea deal, which was officially submitted Thursday morning. He pleaded no contest to charges of making an illegal lane change and using a phone while driving, each carrying a sentence of up to 30 days in jail, and up to a $500 fine. He was originally charged with three misdemeanors, but prosecutors dropped a careless driving charge as part of the deal.

The attorney general was fined $500 on both counts, and $3,000 for costs to secure the scene of the crash. The request for Ravnsborg to cover the cost of Boever's funeral was denied.

On Sept. 12, Ravnsborg was traveling on a highway near Highmore after attending a political fundraiser. Ravnsborg called 911 following the crash and explained to a dispatcher he was unsure what he hit. Initially, he thought he struck a deer and claimed he didn't realize it was a person until he returned to the scene of the crash the next morning.

Investigators say they found Boever's glasses inside the attorney general's vehicle.

"So did you see the glasses?" asked an investigator.



"I did not. You showed me the glasses the first time," responded Ravnsborg.



"They're Joe's glasses," stated an investigator.



"I wondered about that," responded Ravnsborg.



"So that means his face came through the windshield," said the investigator. Exchange between Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and investigators.

Ravnsborg did not attend Thursday's hearing and in a released statement he claimed no responsibility for Boever's death.

First and foremost, I am very sorry Joe Boever lost his life in this accident. I am very sorry Joe Boever lost his life in this accident. I am sorry to the entire family for the loss of their loved one. They have had to deal with the pain, anger, and sadness of this accident," stated Ravnsborg.

He went on to say Boever's death "Joe's death weighs heavily on me and always will."

None of the attorney general's charges allege he was "criminally responsible" for killing Boever. According to the Beadle County state's attorney, a vehicular homicide charge in South Dakota also must show negligence on behalf of the accused.

Toxicology tests done the day after the accident showed Ravnsborg was not under the influence.

There is also no law for negligent homicide in South Dakota.

"A person is reckless in circumstances when he consciously and unjustifiably disregards a substantial risk. Our high courts have explained for someone's conduct to be deemed reckless, it's more than an ordinary standard. Operation of a motor vehicle by a law is not in itself sufficient to constitute the recklessness required for that manslaughter statute, even if that person is killed as a result thereof," said Emily Sovell, assistant state's attorney for Hyde County.

Boever's family members complained bitterly before the sentencing that the law didn't provide stiff enough punishment for the attorney general. The widow of Joseph Boever indicates she plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Ravnsborg.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.