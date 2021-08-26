Strong storms possible over the next few days

**Heat Advisory for Burt, Harrison and Shelby Counties from 1 to 8 PM**



SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An area of thunderstorms has been moving through the area early this morning and it will be capable of some gusty winds and hail as it moves northeast across the area.



It looks like it should end by mid-morning with a quiet period possible before more storms get going this afternoon.



Those storms will could become strong as well with the higher threat in northern Siouxland; it is a good day to stay weather aware and have a reliable way to get information like the Storm Team 4 Weather App!



Highs will be near 80 in the north but into the low 90s south of Sioux City where the heat index could approach 100.



Scattered thunderstorms will remain possible overnight and isolated storms will be with us on Friday.



Again, storms could get strong to severe with hail and gusty winds possible.



Scattered storms will again be possible late Saturday with severe weather again possible.



More on the storm chances on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.