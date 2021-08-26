Strong to severe storm chances continue through Saturday

**Flood Watch for Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Calhoun counties in Siouxland from 10 pm Thursday through 7 am Friday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Strong thunderstorms rolled through Siouxland early in the day followed by afternoon showers.

Those storm gave KTIV 1.49” of rain this morning while the Sioux Gateway Airport received .79” during that same time.

More thunderstorms become possible tonight and some of these could again cause gusty winds and hail along with the chance of heavy rain.

Eastern Siouxland has the best chance of seeing the heaviest rain and that’s why Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Calhoun counties are in a Flood Watch from 10 pm Thursday through 7 am Friday for the possibility of as much as 3 to 5 inches of rain.

From the overnight thunderstorms, we could still see some lingering showers into Friday morning.

Those showers will likely come to an end but then there will be a chance of afternoon thunderstorms developing with the best chances being in eastern Siouxland where there is a slight risk of severe storms with hail and win again being the biggest threats.

Highs on Friday could get close to 90 degrees.

Saturday could give us yet another round of thunderstorms with the best chances happening from Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening with some storms still possible into Saturday night as well and these once again have the chance of being strong or severe.

Highs on Saturday will still be warm near 90.

There is plenty to keep track of in regards to severe weather.

