‘The last thing we want to do is have a tragedy’ – Keeping kids safe in school zones and around busses

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Class is back in session - and that means you'll likely see a lot of students walking to and from school.

Many school zones areas are marked with reduced speed signs. Police said many of those zones are marked at 25 MPH, and those that aren't are already set at 25.

Sioux City elementary schools start their day at 8:30 a.m. before letting out around 3:30 p.m. Meanwhile, junior high and middle schools are typically starting around 7:30 a.m. before letting out around 3 p.m.

Sgt. Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department said these are the times to look out for increased foot traffic in school zones.

"It's about safety. Kids like to dart out in the street. They don't always pay attention to what they're doing. So, it's critically important that drivers pay attention and be extra cautious around schools. Let's do what we can to keep them safe. The last thing we want to do is have a tragedy where we have a kid lose their life," said Sgt. McClure.

McClure said a good way to keep students safe is finding an alternate route if possible. He again emphasizes the importance of being extra cautious - not only in school zones, but outside them as well.

"Usually around the schools, they have really good cross watch coverage, so we have crossing guards and stuff. But then as we get out a few blocks out from the school, we still have groups of kids that are going to cross the street. They don't always cross at those intersections like they should," said McClure.

And while many students walk to and from school, others ride the school bus. When it comes to those busses, McClure says if the amber lights are on if you're approaching the school bus you can pass if it's not safe to stop, but be slowing down and ready to stop. If you're coming from behind, you cannot pass the bus.

Once those red lights and stop sign come out you have to stop for that bus. Plus if you're at an intersection all four corners must stop.

McClure said if you aren't stopping for those school busses, you can face repercussions.

"If someone does pass a school bus, not only could they face, three to nine hundred dollars in fines, but they are going to lose their license as well. The penalties for passing a school bus are very harsh, but there's a lot of kids that get injured every year around school busses and it's just whatever we can do to make it safer around the school bus, we're going to do it," said McClure.

So, next time you're in a school zone or see a stopped school bus make sure to stay alert to help keep students safe.