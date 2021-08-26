Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-17, 25-7
Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-16, 25-7, 25-12
Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-10, 25-17, 25-19
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Superior, 25-17, 25-16, 27-25
Lincoln East def. Grand Island
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 15-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18
Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 25-9, 25-8, 25-13
Ravenna def. Central City, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21
Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13
Southwest def. Bertrand, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-21, 25-11
Boys Town Triangular=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-15
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-23, 25-23
Elmwood-Murdock Triangular=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 25-11
Elmwood-Murdock def. Yutan, 25-23, 25-20
Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 25-15, 25-22
Falls City Triangular=
Falls City def. Southern, 25-20, 25-20
Kenesaw Triangular=
Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-13, 25-5
Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-8, 25-21
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-8, 25-21
Norris Triangular=
Norris def. Aurora, 25-16, 25-14
Norris def. Wahoo, 25-20, 25-18
Omaha Bryan Triangular=
Omaha Benson def. Omaha Northwest, 25-15, 25-11
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson, 25-21, 25-14
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-3, 25-17
Palmyra Quad=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-12
Championship=
Palmyra def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-21, 27-25
West Holt Triangular=
Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-22, 25-16
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-22
West Point-Beemer Triangular=
Battle Creek def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-23, 25-18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Arcadia-Loup City vs. Wood River, ppd.
