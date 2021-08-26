Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
8:55 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-17, 25-7

Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-16, 25-7, 25-12

Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-10, 25-17, 25-19

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Superior, 25-17, 25-16, 27-25

Lincoln East def. Grand Island

Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 15-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18

Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 25-9, 25-8, 25-13

Ravenna def. Central City, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21

Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13

Southwest def. Bertrand, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-21, 25-11

Boys Town Triangular=

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-15

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-23, 25-23

Elmwood-Murdock Triangular=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 25-11

Elmwood-Murdock def. Yutan, 25-23, 25-20

Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 25-15, 25-22

Falls City Triangular=

Falls City def. Southern, 25-20, 25-20

Kenesaw Triangular=

Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-13, 25-5

Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-8, 25-21

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-8, 25-21

Norris Triangular=

Norris def. Aurora, 25-16, 25-14

Norris def. Wahoo, 25-20, 25-18

Omaha Bryan Triangular=

Omaha Benson def. Omaha Northwest, 25-15, 25-11

Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson, 25-21, 25-14

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-3, 25-17

Palmyra Quad=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-12

Championship=

Palmyra def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-21, 27-25

West Holt Triangular=

Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-22, 25-16

Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-22

West Point-Beemer Triangular=

Battle Creek def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-23, 25-18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arcadia-Loup City vs. Wood River, ppd.

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

