Thursday’s Scores

10:36 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Deuel

Bon Homme def. Viborg-Hurley, 21-25, 25-18, 25-14, 26-28, 15-10

Brandon Valley def. Harrisburg, 25-20, 25-23, 25-12

Bridgewater-Emery def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12

Burke def. Colome, 25-19, 25-11, 25-13

Castlewood def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19

Colman-Egan def. Baltic, 25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 25-15

Dakota Valley def. Yankton, 25-14, 15-25, 25-22, 21-25, 20-18

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Alcester-Hudson, 21-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23

Deubrook def. DeSmet, 25-21, 29-27, 25-18

Faulkton def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-8, 25-6, 25-9

Garretson def. Beresford, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14

Gregory def. Kimball/White Lake, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-15

Hamlin def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-23, 25-12, 25-15

Howard def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-21, 17-25, 27-25, 20-25, 15-11

Ipswich def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-14, 25-21, 25-23

Irene-Wakonda def. Scotland, 24-26, 25-17, 24-26, 25-16, 15-8

Kadoka Area def. Little Wound, 25-7, 25-5, 25-20

Lake Preston def. Iroquois, 25-18, 25-22, 25-8

Madison def. Flandreau, 25-16, 25-15, 25-9

Menno def. Centerville, 25-18, 25-15, 11-25, 25-20

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Parker, 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20

Redfield def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-14, 25-10, 25-13

Sioux City, West, Iowa def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-20, 18-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-4

Sioux Falls Christian def. Tea Area, 25-11, 25-7, 25-7

Wagner def. Vermillion, 25-10, 20-25, 25-19, 25-21

Waubay/Summit def. Leola/Frederick, 25-14, 25-20, 25-16

Webster def. Milbank, 25-16, 25-23, 25-18

Wilmot def. Waverly-South Shore, 27-25, 25-20, 25-20

Hanson Early Bird Tournament=

Championship=

Platte-Geddes def. Avon, 25-23, 21-25, 25-17

Third Place=

Wessington Springs def. Freeman, 25-20, 13-25, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal=

Hanson def. Freeman Academy, 25-4, 25-14

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-13, 25-16

Fifth Place=

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Hanson, 25-16, 25-21

Seventh Place=

Freeman Academy/Marion def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-13, 25-16

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

