Thursday’s Scores

10:39 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellevue West 58, Omaha Burke 14

Bloomfield 60, Homer 7

Boone Central 39, Norfolk Catholic 17

Crawford def. Edgemont, S.D., forfeit

Dundy County-Stratton 42, Sedgwick County, Colo. 14

Lincoln East 17, Lincoln Pius X 14

Millard South 55, Millard North 13

North Platte St. Patrick’s 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 6

Sioux City, North, Iowa 25, South Sioux City 7

Waverly 20, Elkhorn North 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

