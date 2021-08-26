Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellevue West 58, Omaha Burke 14
Bloomfield 60, Homer 7
Boone Central 39, Norfolk Catholic 17
Crawford def. Edgemont, S.D., forfeit
Dundy County-Stratton 42, Sedgwick County, Colo. 14
Lincoln East 17, Lincoln Pius X 14
Millard South 55, Millard North 13
North Platte St. Patrick’s 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 6
Sioux City, North, Iowa 25, South Sioux City 7
Waverly 20, Elkhorn North 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/