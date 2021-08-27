Around Siouxland: Pink Ribbon Golf Classic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A golfing event is being held in Sioux City this upcoming September that's raising money to help those battling cancer.

The 22nd annul Pink Ribbon Golf Classic takes place Sept. 10 at the Green Valley Golf Course.

This year's theme is "Let's Par Tee for a Cure," with the money raised going towards a new PET scanner at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

Registration for the event begins at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.

You can learn more about the event here.