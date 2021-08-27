Biden announces pay raise plan for federal employees

President Joe Biden on Friday announced a plan to raise wages for federal employees.

In a message to Congress released on Friday, he said civilian federal employees will see an overall average increase of nearly 3% next year.

The pay bump is on par with what was in the Biden Administration's 2022 budget proposal earlier this year.

President Biden recommended how the pay increase would be divided

He said the equation would be made up of an across-the-board base pay raise of 2.2%, with locality pay increases averaging half a percent.