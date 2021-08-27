Broadway theaters attack virus: ‘This is absolutely doable’

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a woman who has seen the play “Pass Over” multiple times in just a few days. She’s not exactly a super fan. Dr. Blythe Adamson loves the play, but she’s after something more than a jolt of live theater. She’s seeking ways to lower the risks of COVID-19 transmission. Adamson is tasked with making the August Wilson Theatre safer on both sides of the stage. She is part of a new group crucial to Broadway reopening this season, professionals grounded in science tasked with ensuring a COVID-19 free zone. They agree on multiple, overlapping efforts that include rigorous personal testing and air filters everywhere.