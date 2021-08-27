Chinese regulators to exercise more control over algorithms

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese regulators will exercise greater control over the algorithms used by Chinese technology firms to personalize and recommend content, in the latest move in a regulation spree across the internet sector. China’s internet watchdog on Friday released a draft proposal of “algorithm recommendation management regulations.” It aims to manage how technology companies use algorithms. The move expands the crackdown on the internet sector in China. Regulators are seeking to strengthen data privacy and curtail anti-competitive practices, in order to curb the outsized influence of technology companies. The planned regulations could affect companies like ByteDance and Alibaba, which use algorithms to offer personalized services to users.