Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Calhoun County

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Iowa, north central Iowa, northeast Iowa,

northwest Iowa and west central Iowa, including the following

areas, in central Iowa, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin and Webster. In

north central Iowa, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock,

Humboldt, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth and Wright. In northeast Iowa,

Black Hawk and Bremer. In northwest Iowa, Emmet, Palo Alto and

Pocahontas. In west central Iowa, Calhoun.

* Until 7 AM CDT this morning.

* Storms with heavy rainfall will continue over portions over

northern Iowa into the early morning hours, which will support a

threat of flash flooding in the area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

&&