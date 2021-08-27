Former highway superintendent accused of embezzlement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A former Minnehaha County highway superintendent has been indicted by a grand jury on an embezzlement charge. According to the indictment announced Friday by the Brooking County state’s attorney, Duane Buthe is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from the South Dakota Association of County Highway Superintendents between 2013 and 2021. Buthe served as the association’s secretary. The 41-year-old Buthe is currently the public works director in Brookings. State’s Attorney Dan Nelson said Buthe is accused of using the association’s fund for personal retail transactions, cash withdrawals and other misappropriations. Buthe did not immediately return a call and email for comment.