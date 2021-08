SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Explorers have postponed Friday night's game against the Sioux Falls Canaries because of heavy rains early Friday.

The game will be part of a double-header on Saturday and will begin at 1 pm at Lewis and Clark Park.

Tickets purchased for Friday night's game can be exchanged for either Saturday's doubleheader or for the regular-season home finale on Sunday.