Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 41, Holdrege 13
Amherst 25, Alma 0
Anselmo-Merna 44, Ansley-Litchfield 0
Aquinas 27, Bishop Neumann 0
Bertrand 42, Overton 7
Cambridge 20, Sutherland 6
Columbus Scotus 31, Wahoo 14
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 54, Conestoga 6
Fremont 35, Lincoln Northeast 0
Fullerton 30, Central Valley 20
Hartington-Newcastle 68, Randolph 0
Hitchcock County def. Kimball, forfeit
Howells/Dodge 58, East Butler 0
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36, Wisner-Pilger 14
Lincoln Christian 35, Syracuse 6
Lutheran High Northeast 74, Madison 6
McCook 27, Hastings 7
Medicine Valley 32, South Loup 16
Milford 14, Malcolm 7
Minden 49, Fairbury 8
Nebraska Christian 59, Palmer 12
Nebraska City 47, Schuyler 0
Omaha Nation 42, Lower Brule, S.D. 36
Ord 60, Gordon/Rushville 14
Parkview Christian 39, St. Edward 16
Perkins County 37, Maxwell 20
Potter-Dix 47, Wallace 22
Red Cloud 59, Deshler 19
Riverside 64, Osceola 38
Tekamah-Herman 7, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 6
Wayne 34, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 6
Wilcox-Hildreth 24, Southwest 6
Winside 48, Walthill 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/