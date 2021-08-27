Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
9:35 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 41, Holdrege 13

Amherst 25, Alma 0

Anselmo-Merna 44, Ansley-Litchfield 0

Aquinas 27, Bishop Neumann 0

Bertrand 42, Overton 7

Cambridge 20, Sutherland 6

Columbus Scotus 31, Wahoo 14

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 54, Conestoga 6

Fremont 35, Lincoln Northeast 0

Fullerton 30, Central Valley 20

Hartington-Newcastle 68, Randolph 0

Hitchcock County def. Kimball, forfeit

Howells/Dodge 58, East Butler 0

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36, Wisner-Pilger 14

Lincoln Christian 35, Syracuse 6

Lutheran High Northeast 74, Madison 6

McCook 27, Hastings 7

Medicine Valley 32, South Loup 16

Milford 14, Malcolm 7

Minden 49, Fairbury 8

Nebraska Christian 59, Palmer 12

Nebraska City 47, Schuyler 0

Omaha Nation 42, Lower Brule, S.D. 36

Ord 60, Gordon/Rushville 14

Parkview Christian 39, St. Edward 16

Perkins County 37, Maxwell 20

Potter-Dix 47, Wallace 22

Red Cloud 59, Deshler 19

Riverside 64, Osceola 38

Tekamah-Herman 7, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 6

Wayne 34, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 6

Wilcox-Hildreth 24, Southwest 6

Winside 48, Walthill 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content