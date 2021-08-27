Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen Central 49, Douglas 0
Brandon Valley 14, Rapid City Stevens 0
Gregory 45, Irene-Wakonda 14
Harrisburg 56, Pierre 20
Herreid/Selby Area 32, Lemmon/McIntosh 16
McLaughlin def. Takini, forfeit
Omaha Nation, Neb. 42, Lower Brule 36
Sioux Falls Jefferson 17, Sioux Falls Washington 14
Tiospa Zina Tribal 46, Little Wound 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Francis Indian vs. Crazy Horse, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/