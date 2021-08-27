Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:05 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen Central 49, Douglas 0

Brandon Valley 14, Rapid City Stevens 0

Gregory 45, Irene-Wakonda 14

Harrisburg 56, Pierre 20

Herreid/Selby Area 32, Lemmon/McIntosh 16

McLaughlin def. Takini, forfeit

Omaha Nation, Neb. 42, Lower Brule 36

Sioux Falls Jefferson 17, Sioux Falls Washington 14

Tiospa Zina Tribal 46, Little Wound 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Francis Indian vs. Crazy Horse, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

