Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
9:37 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen Central 49, Douglas 0

Brandon Valley 14, Rapid City Stevens 0

Canistota 34, Elkton-Lake Benton 18

Canton 28, Dell Rapids 6

Colome 36, Sunshine Bible Academy 12

Dell Rapids St. Mary 40, Alcester-Hudson 0

Gregory 45, Irene-Wakonda 14

Groton Area 10, Redfield 7

Harrisburg 56, Pierre 20

Herreid/Selby Area 32, Lemmon/McIntosh 16

Hot Springs 23, Newcastle, Wyo. 0

Leola/Frederick 44, Langford 15

Madison 42, Custer 0

McLaughlin def. Takini, forfeit

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 2, Lead-Deadwood 0

Northwestern 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 8

Omaha Nation, Neb. 42, Lower Brule 36

Sioux Falls Jefferson 17, Sioux Falls Washington 14

Tiospa Zina Tribal 46, Little Wound 6

Vermillion 38, Sisseton 0

Viborg-Hurley 36, Deubrook 6

Winner 44, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Francis Indian vs. Crazy Horse, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content