Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen Central 49, Douglas 0
Brandon Valley 14, Rapid City Stevens 0
Canistota 34, Elkton-Lake Benton 18
Canton 28, Dell Rapids 6
Colome 36, Sunshine Bible Academy 12
Dell Rapids St. Mary 40, Alcester-Hudson 0
Gregory 45, Irene-Wakonda 14
Groton Area 10, Redfield 7
Harrisburg 56, Pierre 20
Herreid/Selby Area 32, Lemmon/McIntosh 16
Hot Springs 23, Newcastle, Wyo. 0
Leola/Frederick 44, Langford 15
Madison 42, Custer 0
McLaughlin def. Takini, forfeit
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 2, Lead-Deadwood 0
Northwestern 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 8
Omaha Nation, Neb. 42, Lower Brule 36
Sioux Falls Jefferson 17, Sioux Falls Washington 14
Tiospa Zina Tribal 46, Little Wound 6
Vermillion 38, Sisseton 0
Viborg-Hurley 36, Deubrook 6
Winner 44, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Francis Indian vs. Crazy Horse, ppd.
