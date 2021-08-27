Guilty verdicts reached in fatal shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man accused of opening fire on a group of people, killing one, has been found guilty on all charges in Minnehaha County. A jury deliberated about four and a-half hours before finding Ramon Deron Smith guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and six counts of aggravated assault Thursday afternoon. According to court documents, the shootings took place on June 8, 2019, when several men came to an apartment in Sioux Falls to settle a dispute. The Argus Leader reports the defense claimed Smith was acting in self-defense when he pulled out a gun and fired into the group outside the apartment building, killing 44-year-old Larry Carr and injuring others.